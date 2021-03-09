Citigroup Downgrades Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covestro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

COVTY opened at $36.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. Covestro has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

