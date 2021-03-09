Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Robert S. Keane Sells 1,655 Shares

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $162,140.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CMPR traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.26. 6,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,500. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.17.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
