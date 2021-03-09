Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Robert S. Keane Sells 1,655 Shares

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $162,140.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CMPR traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.26. 6,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,500. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.17.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Cimpress to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

