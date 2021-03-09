CIBC Raises Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Price Target to $1.25

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $0.80 to $1.25 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Yangarra Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.83.

Shares of YGRAF opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

