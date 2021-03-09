CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $29.88. 13,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 14,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34.

Get CHS alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.