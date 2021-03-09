ChromaDex (CDXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect ChromaDex to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDXC stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $645.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other ChromaDex news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $196,332.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

