Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMRX. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chimerix by 546.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Chimerix by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

