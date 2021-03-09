Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CEMI stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30.

CEMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Chembio Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

