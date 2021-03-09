Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CSH.UN. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$11.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.88. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.42, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,480.49%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.