Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Shares Up 8.4%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares shot up 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.45. 777,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 873,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 485,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400,554 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

