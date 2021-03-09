Cerity Partners LLC Has $10.39 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.09.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.77. 12,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,042. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.06. The stock has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,448 shares of company stock worth $771,029. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.