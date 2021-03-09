Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 3,360 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $769,381,000 after acquiring an additional 438,121 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

SBUX stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,755. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $110.47. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 136.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

