Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Issues Earnings Results

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%.

Shares of CERC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. 6,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.67. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,505,266 shares of company stock worth $6,512,006 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

