Centene (NYSE:CNC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CNC. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.79.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $61.47. 145,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,279. Centene has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Centene will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Centene by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,910,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,816,000 after acquiring an additional 534,140 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,884,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

