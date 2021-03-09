Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised Casa Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Casa Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Casa Systems stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.21 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $944,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,138,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,223,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,231 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

