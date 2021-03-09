Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 118.60%.

NASDAQ CPTA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.96. 31,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,828. The company has a market cap of $45.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.85. Capitala Finance has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $49,503.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.