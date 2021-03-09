Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 118.60%.

Capitala Finance stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 31,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,828. Capitala Finance has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Larry W. Carroll bought 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $49,503.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

