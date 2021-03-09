Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ocugen in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ocugen alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

OCGN opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $622,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.