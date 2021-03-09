Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 757 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 285,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $55.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average is $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

