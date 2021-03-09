Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,870 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises about 1.4% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $41,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 102.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY opened at $81.79 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,168.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

