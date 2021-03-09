Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,405 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 1.9% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $58,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $249,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Insiders have sold a total of 17,222 shares of company stock worth $2,608,758 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $147.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $164.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

