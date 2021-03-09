Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys 5,471 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $28,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after buying an additional 112,559 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,427,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $237.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $252.45. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.27.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LH shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

