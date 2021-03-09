Cango (CANG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cango (NYSE:CANG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE CANG traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. 521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,476. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.58. Cango has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

