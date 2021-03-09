Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.3712 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

