Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3712 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend by 50.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

