Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.20.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $25.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. Camtek has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $30.39.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. Research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Camtek by 716.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

