Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will post sales of $263.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.20 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $265.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $887.16 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPT. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPT opened at $103.10 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

