Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. 229,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,972. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $348.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.09). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.