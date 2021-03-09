Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ:CVGW traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.99. The company had a trading volume of 91,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,676. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -108.96 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

