Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,642,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,092,000 after acquiring an additional 178,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,218,031.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $8,572,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 302,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,197,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,222 shares of company stock valued at $28,071,579 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $126.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

