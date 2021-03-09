CACHE Gold (CGT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.37 Million

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $123,357.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold token can now be purchased for about $54.23 or 0.00100715 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00058632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.60 or 0.00807060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00026274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00062698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00029620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00040819 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold is a token. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 50,295 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,665 tokens. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CACHE Gold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

