Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.34 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will report $338.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $332.12 million to $342.40 million. Cable One reported sales of $321.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cable One.

CABO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,959.44.

NYSE CABO traded up $70.10 on Friday, hitting $1,870.10. 951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,008.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,959.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $797,769. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Permit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

