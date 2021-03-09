BWS Financial Weighs in on Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Research analysts at BWS Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Inter Parfums in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

IPAR has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $72.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $58,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $591,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,134. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,366 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 121.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 308.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 146,943 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

