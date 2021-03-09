Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Trading 8.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s stock price shot up 8.9% on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $325.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Burlington Stores traded as high as $304.89 and last traded at $304.16. 1,039,162 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 557,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.35.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.63.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.75 and a 200-day moving average of $230.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.