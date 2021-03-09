Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Cowen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.63.

BURL stock opened at $304.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of -116.98 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $304.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.29 and its 200 day moving average is $231.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

