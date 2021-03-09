BTU Protocol (BTU) Achieves Market Cap of $55.21 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $55.21 million and approximately $62,879.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00057719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.93 or 0.00804928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00027146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00068478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00031591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

