BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $27,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.76 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,387,857 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

