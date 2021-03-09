BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 630 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Standex International were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SXI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Standex International by 316.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Standex International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Standex International by 193.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXI traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $106.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $52,687.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,217 shares of company stock worth $740,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

