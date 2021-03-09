BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.38. 36,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,307. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $141.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -146.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.77 and a 200 day moving average of $115.16.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.