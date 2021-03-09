BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $7.76 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.56. The company had a trading volume of 34,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.57. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

