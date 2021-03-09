Brokers Offer Predictions for American Water Works Company, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) – Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for American Water Works in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.24.

AWK has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $133.87 on Monday. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.75 and a 200 day moving average of $151.99.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,455,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,648,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,219,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

