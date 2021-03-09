Brokers Issue Forecasts for Certara, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Certara in a report released on Friday, March 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Certara’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CERT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.62. Certara has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.