Brokerages Set Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) PT at $39.38

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.38.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 51,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $604,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 79,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. The company has a market cap of $191.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

