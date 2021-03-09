Brokerages Set MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Price Target at $6.60

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

MDWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get MediWound alerts:

Shares of MediWound stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. 160,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. Equities research analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.