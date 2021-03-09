Brokerages Set Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Target Price at $42.00

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COVTY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

COVTY stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Covestro has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

