Brokerages Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.41 million.

REYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 205.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 316,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 212,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth $250,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,768,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,116,000 after purchasing an additional 728,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 97,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

