Brokerages Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,991,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,173. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.90 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

