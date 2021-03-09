Brokerages Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.94. Hilltop reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 103.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

HTH has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HTH traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.38. 1,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,460. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

