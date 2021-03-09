Brokerages Expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $208.02 Million

Analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will announce sales of $208.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.83 million and the lowest is $202.20 million. CURO Group posted sales of $280.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $903.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $860.00 million to $947.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. The business had revenue of $202.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

NYSE:CURO opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. CURO Group has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $632.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 3.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

In other CURO Group news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $94,330.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,389.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $31,550,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,072,681 shares of company stock valued at $32,277,305. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CURO Group by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CURO Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CURO Group by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in CURO Group by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

