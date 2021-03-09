Brokerages Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Announce $1.79 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 179.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on PAG shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 38.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $81.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

