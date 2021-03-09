Brokerages Anticipate CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.73). CVR Energy reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

CVI opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

